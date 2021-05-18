Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:ACRL traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 54 ($0.71). The company had a trading volume of 9,471,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. Accrol Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The firm has a market cap of £168.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.43.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

