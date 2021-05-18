Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 6,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

