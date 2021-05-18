Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of BOXE remained flat at $GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

