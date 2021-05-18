Forterra’s (FORT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 256.44 ($3.35).

FORT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 283 ($3.70). The company had a trading volume of 742,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 290.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.58. The company has a market cap of £647.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.85. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

