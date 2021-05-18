Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 723.60 ($9.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,014,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,470. The stock has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 729.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 721.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 575.80 ($7.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77).

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

