Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 141 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,340,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

