Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.77 and its 200-day moving average is $210.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

