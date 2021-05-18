Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

