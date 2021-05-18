Providence First Trust Co Acquires Shares of 12,391 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M stock opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

