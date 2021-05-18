Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 44,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

