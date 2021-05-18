Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

