VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.06 million-$55.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.43 million.

Shares of VIA optronics stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

