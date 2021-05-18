Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC remained flat at $$16.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $787.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

