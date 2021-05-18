XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.23.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,826 shares of company stock worth $77,163,612. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

