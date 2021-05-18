Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. 142,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.