ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 28,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,823. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

