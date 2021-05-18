Stacks Price Tops $1.35 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $19.18 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00399114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00231752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00035844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,111,749 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

