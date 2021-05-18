Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Panmure Gordon cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $$5.68 on Thursday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

