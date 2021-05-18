Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $880.82 Million

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce sales of $880.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $943.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.10 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $694.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.70 and a 200-day moving average of $289.40. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

