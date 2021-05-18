$8.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce $8.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.33 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $32.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

TRV stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.69. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.