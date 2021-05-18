Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,741. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $342.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.