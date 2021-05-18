Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 7,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $65,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,106 shares of company stock worth $1,913,304.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

