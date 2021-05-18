Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NEXT (NXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NEXT (LON: NXT) recently:
- 5/14/2021 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – NEXT had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/6/2021 – NEXT had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.
- 4/8/2021 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – NEXT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – NEXT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on the stock.
LON:NXT traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,142 ($106.38). The company had a trading volume of 155,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The firm has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,048.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,458.17. NEXT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).
In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).
