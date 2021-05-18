Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 37,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,974. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $524.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALT shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.