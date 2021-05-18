Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $593.61. The company had a trading volume of 618,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,426,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $680.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.00. The company has a market capitalization of $571.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

