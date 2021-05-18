Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 146,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,764. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

DM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

