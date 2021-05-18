Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.
Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 146,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,764. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $31.82.
DM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.