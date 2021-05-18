Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.60. 36,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 787,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.