Desire Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,761.61 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 38.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Desire has a total market capitalization of $30,761.61 and approximately $35,825.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,809.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.37 or 0.07849600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,085.36 or 0.02535326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.72 or 0.00686114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00204053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.93 or 0.00789370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.77 or 0.00676892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.91 or 0.00581444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

