New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $11.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 184,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

