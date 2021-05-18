Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

DCBO stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49. Docebo has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

