Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.66. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $125.80 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

