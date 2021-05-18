Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

LON CER traded up GBX 35.25 ($0.46) on Monday, reaching GBX 705.25 ($9.21). 39,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 557.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 431.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.14 million and a P/E ratio of 80.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.