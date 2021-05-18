Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ KC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 47,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

