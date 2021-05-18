Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ KC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 47,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Earnings History for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.