Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VTY. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistry Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,201.38 ($15.70).

VTY traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51). The stock had a trading volume of 527,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,005. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,203.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 965.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). In the last three months, insiders bought 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

