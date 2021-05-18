Novacyt’s (NCYT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Novacyt in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Novacyt in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Novacyt alerts:

Shares of NCYT stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 418.20 ($5.46). The company had a trading volume of 321,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,298. The firm has a market cap of £295.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 488.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 747.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. Novacyt has a twelve month low of GBX 202.75 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.