Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Clearside Biomedical stock remained flat at $$2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,709. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.