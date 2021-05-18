Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.31. The stock had a trading volume of 647,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989,388. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day moving average is $215.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

