Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 142,463 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

