DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00097107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.29 or 0.01473607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00118517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.46 or 0.10900205 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

