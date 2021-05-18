Hoge Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $230.81 million and $3.88 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00097107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.29 or 0.01473607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00118517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00063708 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 410,107,736,908 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

