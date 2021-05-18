Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Equifax posted sales of $982.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,908. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.