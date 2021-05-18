Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 21,523 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $127,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,891,796 shares of company stock valued at $559,481,957. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

FB opened at $316.51 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $897.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

