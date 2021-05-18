BigSur Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 165,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $244.38. 28,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock worth $63,479,421 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

