Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to announce ($1.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

AGIO stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $55.56. 17,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,935. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

