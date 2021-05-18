Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,701,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

