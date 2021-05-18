Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 37,928 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $222.21. The stock had a trading volume of 536,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

