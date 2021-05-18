Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

