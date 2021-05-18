Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,968,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 16.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.40. 474,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,965. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.