iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.53. The stock had a trading volume of 607,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

