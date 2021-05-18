Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

DEA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. 13,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,004. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

